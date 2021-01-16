Long lines for seniors in Mobile County’s first open COVID vaccination event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of senior citizens in Mobile aren’t throwing away their shot. Mobile County Health Officials held their first COVID vaccine clinic Saturday that was open to seniors in the general public.

Before the cars could roll into the cruise terminal, people had to wait in line for hours. Some sat patiently since Friday afternoon.

“I have a bunch of grandkids in Illinois and it’s important for me to go back and see them,” said Lorenzo Evans. He sat in his van since 2 pm Friday. Everyone has their own reason for getting into this car line and waiting for hours. For some, this shot is life.

“Many people dying, I’m trying to live. I don’t want to die from the virus if I can get a shot,” said World War II Veteran JC Reed Senior. For many, the vaccine is one step closer to the life they knew before 2020.

“Get the vaccination as soon as I can so I can travel again, at 82 I don’t have a lot of time left,” said Jerry Thornley. He was in the second vehicle in line and also started waiting Friday afternoon. Health officials warn the vaccine isn’t a “get out of jail free” card.

“We still have to wear masks, we still have to socially distance until we reach herd immunity national before returning to a normal lifestyle,” said Dr. Scott Chavers with the Mobile County Health Department. 1946 the magic number. Anyone born on or before January 16th, 1946 was among those eligible for a vaccine.