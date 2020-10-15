LoDa’s October ArtWalk goes hybrid with in-person, virtual options

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LoDa’s October ArtWalk is going hybrid, with in-person and virtual options. The Spooky ArtWalk is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16. The hybrid event will feature local artists, arts organizations, and downtown businesses — including gallery tours, musical performances, educational talks, and more.

The virtual ArtWalk online is from 5-8 p.m. on the LoDa ArtWalk Facebook page for those who choose to stay at home. This will include local music performances, gallery tours, and more.

The in-person ArtWalk will take place downtown from 6-9 p.m. Select restaurants and retailers will have sidewalk sales and expanded outdoor seating available, and open galleries will operate at a limited capacity. Masks, social distancing, and frequent sanitation are mandated for all participants. See the schedule of participants here.

