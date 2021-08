MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LoDa Bier Garten’s downtown and West Mobile location honoured the 13 fallen servicemen from the Kabul bombing.

The restaurant reserved a spot at the bar with a sign that said, “RESERVED, in recognition of our soldiers who will not be returning home.”

LoDa posted a photo of the bar on Facebook in memory of the soldiers lost during the evacuation in Afghanistan.