LODA ArtWalk celebrates Pride Month this Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s popular downtown celebration of art, LODA ArtWalk will be celebrating National Pride Month this Friday.

Mobile Art Council and the City of Mobile put on Artwalk the second Friday of every month and with June being Pride Month the celebrations will be LGBTQ+ community centered.

In person Artwalk will be from 6-9 PM and virtual celebrations will be from 5-8 PM. Rainbow Mobile, Prism UNITED and other community organizations will be apart of the fun. Local Artistis, exhibitiions and kids activities will also be included.

A Drag Queen led second line parade will begin at 7:30 PM at the Pride mural on Conti Street. Following the parade will be a Drag show at Cathedral Square.