MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LODA ArtWalk, a “free monthly showcase of visual and performance arts,” in Dauphin Street and downtown Mobile, is adding a performance space to its events in 2023, according to a Facebook post.

Beginning in 2023, the monthly event will feature an official ArtWalk Performance Zone. You can find it at the corner of Dauphin Street and Hamilton Street. Performances will take place hourly beginning at 6:00 p.m. The last performance of the night is slated to take place at 8:00 p.m.

According to the event’s post, performance artists may only perform at consecutive ArtWalks if all three slots are not filled.

Applications for groups interested in performing must submit the form three weeks ahead of the event date. Find a link to apply by CLICKING HERE.

Once the application is filled out, the email provided will be added to a list where a monthly registration will be distributed.

All artists, or groups, are responsible for their own sound, lighting, and other equipment necessary for their performance.

LODA ArtWalk is held on the second Friday of each month beginning at 6 p.m.. For more information, visit their website. To become an art vendor, visit here.