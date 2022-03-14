MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There was some brief confusion on campus Monday after a lockdown alarm mistakenly sounded at the University of South Alabama.

Several people called the WKRG newsroom Monday morning after rumors began to spread on social media of an active shooter situation.

The university was quick to dispel those rumors. Within minutes of the alarm, the USA Notification System sent a mass message via email and text to explain the accidental alarm.

“Please disregard tower message regarding lockdown. Alarm was set off in error during scheduled maintenance updates. There is no problem on campus at this time,” the notification said.

No mass message went out when the alarm sounded, meaning only people on campus heard the message to seek shelter.