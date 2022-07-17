MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of people were out and about in downtown Mobile Saturday for the Dauphin Street Pole Vault.

On Friday, Mobile County’s Health Department confirmed Alabama’s first case of monkeypox. Hours later a second was confirmed in Jefferson County. The Alabama Department of Public Health and Mobile County Health Department held a press conference Friday afternoon confirming the first cases of monkeypox in the state. One of the two cases is in Mobile County.

Mobile County Health Department confirmed the Mobile County resident was positive for monkeypox on Thursday afternoon. However, that has not stopped locals from heading out into the city.

The Annual Pole Vault was held in downtown Mobile all day Saturday. Hundreds filled Dauphin Street for the event, even though two cases of Monkey Pox were confirmed in the state more than 24 hours before.

Officials said 1,400 cases of the virus have been confirmed within 44 states. Locals including Carlease Storey said they’re a little nervous about the virus. “Yeah, I mean I don’t touch people anyways,” said Storey. “I work in a hotel so I have hand contact with people so that’s a big concern for me.”

While others said they’re not worried about monkeypox just yet. “Doesn’t bother me at all.” said one local here in Mobile.

Doctors said you can get monkey-pox through skin-to-skin transmission, and it also lives on surfaces. Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash that looks like pimples or blisters and flu-like symptoms.

Regardless, many including Willis Willcox said they won’t let monkeypox stop them from living their lives. “Got to be regular and have a good time you know… just living my life you know…YOLO,” said Willcox. “Only live once and just have a great time.”