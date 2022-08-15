MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile confirmed Saturday, that GOTCHA and its local operators have been removing the electric scooters from city streets.

WKRG News 5 spoke to quite a few people downtown, asking how they felt now that the scooters are gone. Some said those on the scooters caused problems, and they’re happy they are gone. Others said they’re upset one of the few activities for the youth has been taken away. William Harper of Mobile, Ala. said he has mixed emotions about it all.

“It was a great thing for downtown. It was entertainment. Especially for people who couldn’t go to the bars and drink,” said Harper. “They were kind of abused in the long run. I mean when you get 16–17-year-old kids out here to have something they can pay a $1 to use it’s going to get destroyed.”

The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from city streets. Scooters have only been seen through Mobile for a few years. Mobile first announced plans to bring Gotcha to the city in 2019.

In 2020, The Mobile Police Department began enforcing rules for riding scooters Downtown. Bolt Mobility took over the electric rental franchise in 2021. The company released a statement saying in part:

“With equity investors failing to deliver on committed investment, Bolt Mobility was forced to significantly scale back operations.” – Bolt Mobility

The spokesperson for the City of Mobile tells WKRG News 5 that the City is open to exploring other possible providers of E-bikes and scooters moving forward.