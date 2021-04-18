Locals gather to demand justice for Daunte Wright and local officer-involved shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A protest was held Sunday for Daunte Wright and local victims of officer-involved shootings.

The event was put on by the Party of Socialism and Liberation, Central Gulf Coast. This group demanding justice for Daunte Wright, focusing on police reform and what they call “Police Terror.”

Dozens gathered Sunday afternoon at Mardi Gras Park, passionately sharing their message against death at the hand of police. Roy Moore one of the protesters saying, “I’m tired of the police using Black people as target practice.”

Protestors also highlighted local names too, like Treyh Webster and Edward Bittner, two men who were killed this year in officer-involved shootings. Their names were displayed on signs seeking justice along with phrases like “Jail Killer Cops” and “Stop the war on Black America”.

“I would like to see all of the communities coming together,” said Bakumba Green, one of the protestors. “It’s not about Black. It’s not about white. It’s about mankind.”

The group read a list of demands towards the end of the protest, including making the full Mobile police protocol manual public, justice for those locally killed by an officer, and banning no-knock warrants.

Since last summer, MPD has released sections of their manual. All of this with the goal of bringing Mobile ahead of the nation for future generations, with Green saying, “For me, my kids, my grandkids and to all of the generations, because somewhere we got off track and it seems like things are going the wrong direction, so we have to stay unified together Black and white so we can get to all be civilized together.”