MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A well-known runner in the Mobile community has died after being involved in a car crash on Rangeline Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Victor Birch, 61, was killed when his vehicle and another vehicle collided head-on. The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Rangeline Road at Theodore Industrial Canal Bridge.

Birch was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said the other driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.