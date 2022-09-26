MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A well-known runner in the Mobile community has died after being involved in a car crash on Rangeline Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.
Victor Birch, 61, was killed when his vehicle and another vehicle collided head-on. The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Rangeline Road at Theodore Industrial Canal Bridge.
Birch was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said the other driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.
