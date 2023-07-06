MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local volunteer fire departments are seeking bottled water donations.

“When you’re in 600 degrees heat your body just evaporates water like crazy,” Captain of Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department, Dale Potts said.

Volunteer fire stations only receive money from fire districts for equipment like trucks and gear. If the department is in need of supplies including first aid, cleaning products or water, that comes out of the volunteer’s own pockets.

“It takes from me to help my neighbors,” Potts said.

In the summer months, the need for bottled water is amplified as volunteers could spend hours putting out a fire.

Not only are volunteers surviving the heat of the fire, but they are also wearing gear that weighs about 80 pounds.

Without proper hydration, Potts is worried about how volunteers will be able to respond in time of an emergency.

“We’re not able to adequately go out and help the community,” Potts said.

To donate stations, ask that you bring donations to the station.

Listed below are local volunteer fire stations accepting donations: