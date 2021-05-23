Local Vendors and brewery owner upset after unexpected fee arises during Tardi Gras festivities

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Local Vendors and a brewery owner are upset after unexpected fee arises during Tardi Gras festivities.

“It was a ridiculous scenario and situation for everyone.” that’s how John Serda described the situation on Friday evening.

Business was booming for the vendors who set up at Serda on Friday during Tardi Gras, until officials with the revenue department showed up during the height of their sales. John continuing “I saw three city employees and a police officer shutting people down because apparently they didn’t have the special events license they were supposed to have.



Those revenue officials telling the vendors their either were going to be shutdown or pay the $100 special event fee, Reginald Williams with P & L seafood was one of those who forked up the cash. “It was embarrassing because at the same time because I have people at the window and I’m cooking and I had to stop to pay the city of mobile and if we knew we were going to have to pay that fine it should have been stated way before we had people waiting for their food.”

We went to the city with these vendors concerns and got results. The city saying the cause was lack of communication with the Revenue Department on how they were supposed to enforce vendor rules. Only one officer was supposed to be on the ground for complaints.

“Friday’s parade was a celebratory and unique event, and all participating departments were instructed to take a soft approach to enforcement unless necessary for public safety. This includes the City of Mobile’s Revenue Department, which was supposed to supply one officer that would only respond as needed to complaints. However, these instructions did not get carried out. Because vendors were never notified that they needed a special event permit, all fines issued by Revenue for not having a special event license this past Friday will be refunded.” James Barber, Chief of Staff for Mayor Stimpson

But those effected don’t feel like it matters now, Reginald saying “It shouldn’t have happened in the first place, so to me they can keep it and put it towards something else.” John also in agreeance “The sad thing is they lost a lot of money when they told them they had to leave if they didn’t pay. So all the money they would have made during the Mardi Gras event they lost.”

Serda owner and those vendors now hoping the city will be more vocal in the future to avoid this type of incident and loss of business. “We’re very thankful the city put it on, but it was supposed to be a boost for the economy, a boost for small businesses and it was until they came and started shutting down people and I didn’t understand that. Why are you kicking these people while they’re down they are trying to recoup from the money lost during covid.”