MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Earlier this month a man was shot and killed in Prichard. Lawrence Terrell Darby was found dead on the scene. As his family arranges his funeral, his workplace has decided to participate in a procession involving many of their tow trucks in his honor.

Pitts and Sons Towing in Saraland was where Lawrence Darby worked for six years. That was until Nov. 4, which was the same day Darby was shot in the back and arm at St. Stephens Woods Apartments.

Scott Godee is the Safety and Human Resources Director for Pitts and Sons Towing Inc. Godbee said Darby was an exceptional employee.

“Lawrence was first employed here in 2016,” said Godbee. “He drove for our Heavy Equipment Division, and he was one of our star players.”

According to the Prichard Police Department, a 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in regard to this case.

Those a part of the Pitts and Sons Towing family did not hesitate when Darby’s loved ones asked them to be a part of his funeral arrangements.

“The trucks that are not on call that day, we’ve had some drivers volunteer,” said Godbee. “We’re going to put our trucks in a procession to honor his memory. It’s only fitting that we put some trucks to show our support, and send our condolences.”

Godbee described Darby as a go-getter, a hard-working employee, and just an overall good person. The Safety and Human Resources Director said since Darby passed, his absence is felt throughout Pitts, every day since he’s passed.

“It rocked us,” said Godbee. “Lawrence was definitely a fixture here. He will be missed. He was definitely a part of the family.”