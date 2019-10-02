Local soccer club leases property from city, plans improvements

Mobile United FC wants to replace the floor in the Greystone gym and make other improvements

Mobile United F.C. will upgrade the former Greystone Church site on Azalea Road

Mobile United F.C. has big plans to convert the former Greystone Church property on Azalea Road into a permanent home for the soccer club with outdoor and indoor facilities.



“(Greystone) has become the permanent home of Mobile United F.C.,” Wayne Etheridge, Club President, said in an email this week to Mobile United players, parents, coaches and supporters.



Mobile United teams have been using the Greystone site for practice but Etheridge says the club has now leased the property from the City of Mobile. Among the club’s goals for the property:

Improving the lighted upper field for game competition

Improving the lower fields for practice and youth play

Replacing the gym floor for indoor soccer use

Adding concession areas and restrooms

Adding benches, picnic tables, and a walking trail

Parking lot improvements

The club is seeking donations of both cash and services.



Mobile United has been in existence for ten years and has close to 1,000 players this year. The club has a recreational youth league, competitive youth travel teams, an adult rec league, and a soccer academy.



The Greystone site is located about a half mile from the new Mobile Soccer Complex being built on Halls Mill Road.



For more information, email mobileunitedfc@gmail.com.

