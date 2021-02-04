Local roofing company employees charged with insurance fraud, financial elder abuse

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The owners of a Foley construction company are facing insurance fraud and financial elder abuse charges in Mobile County.
Jessica Wilkerson and Ronald Massengale with International Construction Enterprises, Inc., or ICE Restoration, are charged with insurance fraud and first-degree financial elder abuse. According to their indictments, the two submitted a claim with a 92-year-old homeowner’s forged signature to Cincinnati Financial Insurance that stated $40,000 of roofing work had been performed by their company. The indictments also say Massengale and Wilkerson financially exploited the elderly homeowner in excess of $2,500 under a fraudulent contract.
According to court documents, five formal complaints about ICE Restoration had been submitted in Mobile County, and 20 complaints had been submitted in Baldwin County. The Mobile County victims suffered “general misrepresentations and deceptive omissions at the hands of [Wilkerson and Massengale].”