Local roofing company employees charged with insurance fraud, financial elder abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- There are several weekends in February when you can get your dog, cat, and ferret vaccinated for rabies at a low-cost in Mobile County.

Those dates are: • February 6 (Saturday), 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 OwensStreet in Mobile• February 12 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’sFerry Road in Mobile• February 13 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile• February 20 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Elmo Feed & Seed Store, 9001 Highway 90West• February 27 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Dauphin Island Town Hall, 1011 BienvilleBoulevard

The rabies vaccinations are good for one year.

Each rabies clinic will be drive-through due to COVID concerns. The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $12. All rabies shots are payable in cash.

Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammalsto humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior,irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma,and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.

You can learn more about the rabies clinics at mchd.org. Click “Services,” find “Disease Control” and select “Rabies Control.”

A Rabies Quarantine Fact Sheet is available through the Alabama Department of Public Health atwww.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/RabiesQuarantineFactSheet.pdf