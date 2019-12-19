Local reaction to President Trump impeachment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In Mobile, people reacted to the impeachment hearings and the news of the impeachment itself.

Some people News 5 spoke to were in favor of the impeachment. Nick Knaebel said, “I think it’s fairly obvious that he’s violated the constitution in a number of ways. I think in any other presidency we would have seen impeachment hearings for a lot of the stuff he’s done much earlier than we have with Trump.”

Others News 5 spoke to were against the impeachment saying it is a waste of taxpayer money.

A man named Mojo said, “The impeachment proceedings mean nothing to me because the election is still going to go on, people are still going to vote, they’re still going to be the way they are… Do I think it’s wrong, yeah, okay, I mean he’s the president, but he did nothing more than anybody else ever did.”

Now impeachment proceedings move to the Senate for a trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the impeachment trial will most likely take place at the beginning of January.

