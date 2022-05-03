MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on the landmark Roe v Wade decision, many state officials are responding to the opinion, which shows the Supreme Court may be ready to overturn the decision.

Roe v Wade established the right to an abortion in the United States.

“Abortion is still safe, legal, and available. That leaked opinion that went out last night doesn’t change that,” said Lauren Frazier, the communications, marketing director of the Southeast region of Planned Parenthood.

There is one Planned Parenthood facility in Mobile. The organization says they plan to continue its normal operations.

This was just after the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court stating they would overturn Roe v Wade.

“The reality is, 80% of people in the United States support access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion,” said Frazier.

This draft opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito in response to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks. Four conservative judges are siding with Justice Alito.

Congressman Jerry Carl sent in a statement about the leak of the draft opinion. He said:

Last night’s leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade is a shameful attempt by the radical pro-abortion Left to sway our Supreme Court justices. I’m proud to live in Alabama where we believe all life is made in the image of God, and I will never stop fighting to protect life at all stages. US Representative Jerry Carl (R-AL)

Senator Tommy Tuberville released a lengthy statement about the leak on Twitter.

The Dobbs case brings to the forefront one of the most important issues to Alabamians and many Americans: the protection of unborn lives. As a Christian, I believe the sanctity of human life is not measures by days or weeks. Life begins at conception. That’s why I signed a ‘friend of the court’ brief in support of the Mississippi law. The leaking of the draft opinion runs counter to the Supreme Court’s deliberative nature and its independence from political influence. It was wholly inappropriate, and whoever is responsible should be punished. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, via Tiwtter

Senator Richard Shelby echoed both of their statements that the Supreme Court should remain independent of politics. His full statement:

“The Supreme Court must remain independent of politics. Any breach is an attack on the institution and an effort to undermine its constitutional authority. “I have long-believed that the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade was unconstitutional. Throughout my time in Congress, I have supported pro-life values and ideals and will continue to do so for the remainder of my career.” US Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL)

Planned Parenthood says they plan to continue fighting.

“This isn’t really about healthcare or protecting women and families. This is simply about a few radical politicians wanting to overturn Roe in order to prove a point,” said Frazier.