Local reaction after Alabama man dies from vaping

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon’s public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using an e-cigarette had purchased a vaping device containing marijuana oil at a state-legal dispensary. The death is the second linked by public health officials nationwide to vaping and the first linked to an e-cigarette purchased at a dispensary. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the death occurred in East Alabama and involved a man. Details were not released. This comes as the centers for disease control investigate a multi-state outbreak of lung injuries linked to vaping. More than 800 cases, 11 deaths have now been confirmed in 11 states, including Mississippi and Alabama.

Vaping has become very popular over the past few years. Whether you vape or not, that’s for you to decide. News 5’s Amber Grigley went to four stores in Mobile on Wednesday. The people we spoke with told her it’s not vaping that’s dangerous, it’s what people are mixing in the vape juice that is making it dangerous.

“I’m not too worried about it,” said Tiffany Strickland.

The store owner of Up N Smoke said the dangers of vaping all boils down to what people are mixing in the vape juice that is toxic and not USA vape lab approved. Most of the people at the vape shops we visited, agree.

“Some people that really actually know how to do it, so they know what they’re doing. Some people just buy it from offline and they don’t know how to do it,” said Raghid Abdol, a student at South Alabama.

Those we spoke with say the dangers of vaping pale in comparison to cigarettes.

“It’s a lot of people that die from the cigarette, not from the vape,” said Waheed Zidan, Owner of Up N Smoke.

According to the CDC, cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the United States. The vaping death toll is at 17.

Whether you agree or disagree, for or against vaping. It’s a discussion that may never reach a common ground.