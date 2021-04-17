Local protest planned for Daunte Wright, Mobile cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a progressive activist group are planning a protest Sunday afternoon. According to an event post from The Party for Socialism and Liberation, a protest is planned for 1:30 Sunday afternoon in Mardi Gras Park in honor of Daunte Wright as well as young men who died after shootings by Mobile Police, Treyh Webster, and Michael Moore.
Wright was killed a week ago in Minnesota. The officer who shot him has been charged with manslaughter after the body camera video indicates she mistook her firearm for a TASER.