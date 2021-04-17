Local protest planned for Daunte Wright, Mobile cases

FILE – This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop by a white suburban Minneapolis police officer on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a progressive activist group are planning a protest Sunday afternoon. According to an event post from The Party for Socialism and Liberation, a protest is planned for 1:30 Sunday afternoon in Mardi Gras Park in honor of Daunte Wright as well as young men who died after shootings by Mobile Police, Treyh Webster, and Michael Moore.

Wright was killed a week ago in Minnesota. The officer who shot him has been charged with manslaughter after the body camera video indicates she mistook her firearm for a TASER.

