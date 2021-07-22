Local pediatricians concerned as COVID-19 cases rise among children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pediatricians are growing more concerned as COVID-19 vases continue to increase among children, especially with school right around the corner.

Some pediatricians are saying they’ve seen a stark increase in cases of COVID-19 among children in the past few weeks, which is matching a national trend.

“This past week in our office has been extremely busy in our office with covid,” said Dr. Nina Ford-Johnson, a pediatrician.

As coronavirus cases are rising around the United States, pediatricians are sounding the alarm as they see a trend in children.

“This past week has been mind-blowing, it sort of takes me back to earlier this year and I wasn’t expecting it at all, especially around this time of the year and the Delta variant, I didn’t think it was going to hit kids like this.” Dr. Nina Ford-Johnson

The Mobile County Health Department recorded more than 200 cases of COVID-19 among children in the past 14 days.

“Some of my partners have had entire families test positive for covid. There have been some calls I’ve gotten from family members from patients, I haven’t seen the kid in the office but they’ve told me a family member or somebody tested positive for covid and now my child is exhibiting symptoms,” said Dr. Ford-Johnson.

This past week, the American Academy of Pediatrics said the number of cases of children with COVID-19 nearly doubled what was reported in late June. Local doctors say they’re also starting to see case numbers as we had back in January among children, and they are concerned about that.

“It’s not the kids who are starting the virus, for the most part, it’s an adult. They’re the ones who are exposing the child.” Dr. Nina Ford-Johnson

Doctors ask parents and the community to have patience, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change and is a fluid situation. They urge everyone to get vaccinated.

“We don’t want our kids to get sick, we don’t want them going to the hospital, we don’t want time off of work, loss of money. We don’t want that. We don’t want to have to shut that down anything again. That’s something that we can that can be avoided, I think if we do support a mask mandate in our schools, I think that will go a long way and I definitely would support that,” said Dr. Ford-Johnson.

Doctors say the new Delta variant is especially concerning because it is more contagious and infectious.