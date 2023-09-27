MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One local woman is living out her childhood dream to be a gospel singer.

This is the story of Pastor Ora Sylvester. At 70 years old, she released her first studio album. Now 72, she’s proved she is not finished using her voice to inspire others.

When you listen to Sylvester sing, prepare to be taken to church with her rich, soulful voice and powerful lyrics in each song.

“It’s a purpose in what we do,” Sylvester said. “It’s a purpose, and it’s just not to please ourselves. It’s about bringing joy to other people.”

Since her childhood years, Sylvester has wanted to use her voice to spread peace and God’s word. Now, she is doing just that and finding success as well.

“I’ve always liked to sing,” Sylvester said. “But going to this level here, I never really thought of it until God began to give me all of these songs.”

Now, those same songs from her album “More Like Him” have helped her become a multi-award-winning recording artist. At 72, she recently took home two awards at the 8th annual Voices of Gospel Music Awards: Female Artist of the Year and Inspirational Artist of the Year.

“I’m kind of lost for words to have two,” Sylvester said. “One is awesome but to have the second one is just a blessing. I’m just grateful, and I’m humbled.”

To date, Sylvester has been featured on two magazine covers and has released several singles from her album. When she looks back on her life, she never believed she’d come this far in her musical journey.

“I never dreamed that I’d come this far. I had a desire, but desires come and go,” Sylvester said.

While some desires may be fleeting, Sylvester has one that has never wavered. That’s for everyone, especially young people, to know that God is able and that:

“You’ve got what it takes,” Sylvester said. “If God opens a door for you, if He gives you something, a gift, He gives it to you because you can use it. He knows that you can do it.”