Local organization plans to create tiny home village aimed to help homeless population in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Several cities around the country have created tiny home villages, aimed at helping get homeless people off the streets and eventually back on their feet.

One local group is trying to do the same thing here in the Port City.

The Driftwood Housing Project launched its blueprints to create a tiny home village on Sunday, at Central Presbyterian Church.

According to project manager Dale Pfeiffer, this organization consisted of homeless advocacy groups and volunteers who simply have a passion to help the homeless and make a difference in their own community.

“What we’re proposing is a tiny house village where people can live for two years and get anchored,” said Pfeiffer. “And deal with any of the issues that they might have. Get social workers in there to help them and connect them with client services. And basically, just love them back into stability.”

The tiny home village is still in the planning stages.

However, according to Pfeiffer, this village will provide more to the homeless than shelter, electricity, and food.

Another beneficial aspect of the tiny home village is those who reside there will have an address, allowing them to apply for jobs.

“Tiny home villages of course have internal and external security,” said Pfeffer. “So the external security could be a gate.. Internally you have arbitrators. The arbitrators just help keep peace in the village. They usually have a facility where they can go to the bathroom, take a shower, do their laundry.”

Pfeiffer says the homeless population here in Mobile is a major problem and says the issue is only getting worse.

“It’s a huge issue and it’s growing. Every year we probably have 200 more homeless people. Right now the estimate is between 600 to 800.”

Volunteers, including Hank Cadel, say the time is now to address the issue of homelessness in our community.

“There’s never been a place where the homeless person could get a shower, and get their mail, and store their belongings,” said Cadel. “This is a wonderful proposal, it deserves our support and it’s time for our community to own up to this problem of homelessness.”

Those who stay at the tiny village will have to qualify and pass a background check.

The Driftwood Housing Project plans to meet at Central Presbyterian Church located on 1260 Dauphin Street every 4th Sunday of the month, to continue planning the creation of the village.