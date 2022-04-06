MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Patrolman, Johntavis Brandon, threw a party at Mary B. Austin Elementary School for the top-grade students from Kindergarten through 5th grade.

Officer Brandon works in precinct four of the city of Mobile which houses Mary B. Austin Elementary. Brandon chose to give back to the community he serves while working to build a positive relationship with them. Officer Brandon reached out to the administrators to throw this party at the school to celebrate the students’ success.

Officer Brandon celebrated with students on April 5 with his fellow colleagues and provided pizza, drinks, ice cream, and inflatables.