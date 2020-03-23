Local nail salons donate gloves, masks to healthcare workers

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A couple of local nail salons donated gloves and masks to healthcare workers Monday.

As many are aware, there is a massive shortage of medical supplies with demands being at an all-time high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the community of Mobile is coming together to assist healthcare workers in getting ahold of some of those medical supplies.

A special thanks was directed toward those who helped in this Facebook post:

Many people who saw the post wanted to learn the names of the nail salons responsible for donating gloves and masks to healthcare workers.

The original uploader provided these names and is working to gather the names of others that were involved.

