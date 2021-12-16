Local music group announced as opening act for MoonPie Over Mobile event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The opening act for Mobile’s annual MoonPie Over Mobile event was announced as local music group Mobzilla.
Mobzilla will be opening for Trobone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at 9:15 p.m. on New Years Eve. This group features local musicians including:
- Lee Yankie – Vocals/Guitar
- Chris Spies – Keyboard
- Brooks Hubbert – Guitar/Vocals
- Owen Finley – Bass
- Donna Hall – Vocals
- John Milham – Drums
- Phillip Baggins, Jr. – Drums
- Ian Bowman – Saxophone
- Harry Morter, Jr. – Trumpet
This event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but plans on bring the “hard-edged funk” to Downtown Mobile. MoonPie Over Mobile is a free event that started in 2008.
After the performances and moments before midnight, the 12-foor-tall MoonPie will descend the 34-story RSA Trustmark skyrise to ring in 2022.
