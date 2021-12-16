Local music group announced as opening act for MoonPie Over Mobile event

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The opening act for Mobile’s annual MoonPie Over Mobile event was announced as local music group Mobzilla.

Mobzilla will be opening for Trobone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at 9:15 p.m. on New Years Eve. This group features local musicians including:

  • Lee Yankie – Vocals/Guitar
  • Chris Spies – Keyboard
  • Brooks Hubbert – Guitar/Vocals
  • Owen Finley – Bass
  • Donna Hall – Vocals
  • John Milham – Drums
  • Phillip Baggins, Jr. – Drums
  • Ian Bowman – Saxophone
  • Harry Morter, Jr. – Trumpet

This event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but plans on bring the “hard-edged funk” to Downtown Mobile. MoonPie Over Mobile is a free event that started in 2008.

After the performances and moments before midnight, the 12-foor-tall MoonPie will descend the 34-story RSA Trustmark skyrise to ring in 2022.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories