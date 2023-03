MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drug Education Council Executive Director Virginia Guy and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lori Myles joined Cherish Lombard on the red couch during WKRG News The 4 on 5 Tuesday afternoon.

Myles, who lost her son to a Fentanyl overdose in September 2022, shared her family’s story.

In the seven minute interview, Myles provides insight into the MCSO’s dealing with Fentanyl and Guy shared her experiences in dealing with Fentanyl overdoses.