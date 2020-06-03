Local man starts website to showcase local art

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – During the coronavirus pandemic, several art shows across our area have been cancelled. So, a Mobilian man took it upon himself to create a website to show off and debut their work.

Mike Callahan, creator of the website, says, “Because art walk was cancelled, and art and craft shows around this area that these artists depend on. This is their livelihood. Some of them it’s their main source of income, some it’s a side income for them. But that creativity doesn’t stop just because you can’t set up a tent.”

You can head to www.madeinmobileal.com to look at and purchase local art to keep supporting the arts in Mobile and surrounding communities!

