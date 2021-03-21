Local leaders to present new I-10 traffic proposal Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local leaders on both sides of Mobile Bay are holding a news conference Monday about trying to relieve traffic on I-10. Congressman Jerry Carl, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, and Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell will discuss a new concept for relieving traffic congestion on Interstate 10 and the Bayway. According to a news release, they say this concept will leave existing routes toll-free.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 pm Monday afternoon at the Five Rivers Delta Resource Center. This is the first substantive proposal from officials to relieve traffic on I-10 in nearly two years. In the summer of 2019, members of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan planning organization essentially killed ALDOT’s massive I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project because of a large opposition to tolls. It’s not clear what ideas the group will present tomorrow.

According to a news release: “Mayor Stimpson and Council President Burrell, who chair the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and the Eastern Shore MPO respectively, asked Governor Kay Ivey in late January to direct the Alabama Department of Transportation to study options for the project.

Congressman Carl has said addressing the area’s infrastructure challenges is a high priority and a new I-10 bridge over the Mobile River is needed.

Retired local transportation leader Vince Calametti will also speak at the news conference.”