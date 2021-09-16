Local law enforcement agencies struggle with staffing

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Creola Police Department have been facing staffing woes for the past six to eight months.

Officials tell WKRG News 5 the sheriff’s office is down 18 deputies and 42 corrections officers. Meanwhile, Mobile County deputies also are helping Creola Police with priority calls. The Creola Police Department only has a chief and a few officers.

Sgt. Paul Burch says the staffing issue stems from some employees switching agencies, specifically noting the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Burch also said the pandemic has also had an impact.