Local law enforcement agencies struggle with staffing

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Creola Police Department have been facing staffing woes for the past six to eight months.

Officials tell WKRG News 5 the sheriff’s office is down 18 deputies and 42 corrections officers. Meanwhile, Mobile County deputies also are helping Creola Police with priority calls. The Creola Police Department only has a chief and a few officers.

Sgt. Paul Burch says the staffing issue stems from some employees switching agencies, specifically noting the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Burch also said the pandemic has also had an impact.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories