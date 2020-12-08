Local judge announces candidacy for Mobile mayor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local Mobile Attorney/Judge Karlos Finley will announce his campaign to seek the office of Mayor of Mobile on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Clement St. and James H. Finley Dr, near Aaron/Carver Park in the Toulminville area of Mobile.

“I will make public safety and uniting the people of our city, two of my first priorities. Together we can grow our city into what we all know it’s capable of being. Our city faces several challenges. The consistent decline in its population and violent crime are at the top of the list. Our citizens deserve to feel safe in our city and people will not move here if they don’t feel safe. Our campaign has definite and specific solutions to accomplish these goals,” says Attorney/Judge, Karlos Finley.

The campaign slogan is “Strongest Together Mobile.” According to Finley, “the slogan embodies all that my family and I have worked for since my grandfather began practicing medicine here in the 1900’s. Standing up for the citizens of Mobile is what we have always done. I will continue to do so when elected to the city’s highest elected office.”

