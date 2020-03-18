Local Italian restaurant making free meals for kids

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mirko Pasta in Mobile shared their efforts to help the community during the COVID-19 outbreak on social media.

150 meals are available to kids 12 and under at no charge Wednesday, March 18. The store says they are offering chicken nugget lunches while supplies last.

For more information, contact Mirko Pasta here.

