Local high school teen ranked second going into girls state wrestling tournament

Top 5 girls going into the state tournament this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager at Mary G. Montgomery High School is ranked second going into the girl’s state wrestling tournament this weekend.

Brooklyn Grant, a senior at MGM, had previously won the county wrestling tournament back in early January and is now competing for the state title. There are 122 girls competing in the state tournament.

The 2021-2022 academic school year is the first year that MGM has had a wrestling team. If Brooklyn wins, she will become the first state champion in wrestling for the school.

You can wish Brooklyn good luck on the Mary G. Montgomery Facebook page.