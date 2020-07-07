Local grocery store testing drone grocery delivery

The CEO of Rouses, Donny Rouse, says drones are the next step to making shopping at Rouses more convenient.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Move over curbside pick up! Rouses Markets grocery store chain is testing a drone grocery delivery pilot program. The grocer has partnered with Deuce Drone to conduct the demonstration at the Rouses Market on Airport Boulevard in Mobile this Fall.

“Drone delivery offers the fastest, safest delivery store to door. We should be able to get groceries to customers in 30 minutes or even less. Plus it’s more cost-efficient, meaning we can save customers time and money,” Rouse said.

The test flight will take place this Fall.

Deuce Drone will also be doing a test flight for Buffalo Wild Wings later this summer.

The video included in this story was provided by Deuce Drone.

