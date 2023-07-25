MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile’s golf community was left in shock after George Jones, a well-known local golf champion, died in a car accident on Snow Road South near Maxwell Run Road.

The wreck happened at 7:19 p.m. on Sunday night after Jones’s car veered into oncoming traffic where it collided with another car head-on. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries.

“George was a pleasant guy to play with. He was funny, never had any problems – whatever else. He was a good player, championship player,” Johnny Brown, a friend of Jones, said. He said Jones was known for his countless local golf championship wins. “It’s like my father said years ago, you’re always going to meet the best people on the golf course, and you do,” Brown said.

Jones’s son, Greg, went on the do as his father had done – teach the game he loved.

“His impact on me has impacted many others as well,” Greg Jones said. “He introduced me to the game at a young age. I was probably four years old when I got my first set of clubs. It was a little kitty set.”

Greg Jones went on to teach college golf at the University of South Alabama before teaching golf at the Steelwood Country Club.

“He never waivered from coming to the golf course or going to the golf course. Even if it was just to watch me play or watch me teach. He would even come out here and watch me teach some days.”

Greg Jones said that his father suffered a stroke 13 year ago, and that restricted him from enjoying physical activities including golf.

“I don’t know how much golf he was able to play in his last few years, but he’s going to be truly missed,” Brown said. “Everybody knows George, so it’ll live on.”

“Even on his last day, he was just riding around with a few buddies that were picking up the game and trying to help them get better at it,” Greg Jones said.

The family has not come out with any funeral arrangements at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the accident.