MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fitness organizations across the country are honoring a Memphis mom and teacher who was abducted during her early morning run last week.

Following the news that the body of Eliza Fletcher was found Tuesday, a few local groups here on the Gulf Coast organized their own run to remember Fletcher early Friday morning.

9Round Fitness, a gym in Midtown Mobile, organized a “Miles for Eliza” run as a way to honor her.

They met around 4 a.m. and started off with a moment of silence to remember Fletcher before stretching and preparing for their jog at 4:20- the same time Eliza was abducted.

9Round Fitness set up a 1-mile loop close to the gym so that participants could choose how long they wanted to run and to ensure it would be safe for everyone involved.



One of the owners at 9Round Fitness, Bo Lackey, says one of the reasons they organized this run was because Fletcher’s story hit home for them as they are frequent long-distance runners.

“We really need to normalize the activities and people that want to be healthy,” said Lackey. “We’ve heard so much about how maybe she shouldn’t have been out at 4:20 in the morning or maybe in the places but at the end of the day she did absolutely nothing wrong.”

They also discussed some safety and self-awareness tips to help make sure people have the tools they need in case of an emergency while they’re out exercising.

“While she did nothing wrong, we also want to make sure that people do everything they can do to be aware of their surroundings and protect themselves,” said Lackey.

9Round fitness was not alone in this run, other groups in both Mobile and Fairhope also met up early Friday morning to run in remembrance of Fletcher.