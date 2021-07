IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) Three pilots from south Mobile County flew 800 nautical miles in two days to arrive in Wisconson for EAA AirVenture OshKosh. Phillip Grice, Nick Van Houten and Bill Ross are representing the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The trio departed from the Roy E. Ray Airport in Irvington to travel to the week long event, which features nine airshows over seven days.