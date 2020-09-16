Local curfews imposed after Hurricane Sally

(WKRG) — Here is a list of all the locally imposed curfews after Hurricane Sally:

SPANISH FORT: The City Council of the City of Spanish Fort has imposed a curfew in the corporate limits of the City of Spanish Fort, Alabama. The curfew shall be from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., beginning on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, and shall continue thereafter until lifted. In the event that the curfew is no longer needed, in the discretion of the Mayor, after consultation with the Chief of Police, the Mayor is hereby granted the authority to lift the curfew.

BAY MINETTE: The city of Bay Minette has imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

BALDWIN COUNTY: Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack has imposed a curfew for the unincorporated areas in Baldwin County tonight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday due to down power lines, impassible roads and flooding. Everyone should stay off the roadways to allow public safety and utility companies to conduct their operations.

FAIRHOPE: The City of Fairhope is putting a curfew in place effective starting tonight, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m.

GULF SHORES: City leaders in Gulf Shores continue to examine the damage after Hurricane Sally made landfall this morning. The city’s curfew has been extended until further notice. Multiple streets are blocked with trees and debris. Officials say unless you are having an emergency to stay home and off the roads.

MOBILE: The City of Mobile has implemented a city-wide curfew effective tonight. 7 p.m. til 6 a.m.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, PENSACOLA: A 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew has been issued for Escambia County due to Hurricane Sally, effective at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 16. This curfew includes the City of Pensacola. The curfew will remain in effect until Friday, Sept. 18, when it will be reassessed. Law enforcement will have roadblocks in place at some major roadways. The City of Pensacola is relying on voluntary compliance, and residents will be expected to follow the curfew. Multiple roadways in the city remain closed or impassable due to flooding, downed power lines and other debris. For a real-time road closures map, visit pensacolapolice.com. Visit nhc.noaa.gov/#Sally for the latest information on Hurricane Sally. For the latest updates from the city, please follow the City of Pensacola on Facebook and Twitter.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY: Santa Rosa County is under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until lifted.

OKALOOSA COUNTY: Okaloosa County has imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sept. 16 to Sept 17. The curfew may be extended if circumstances so warrant.

CRESTVIEW: In response to street flooding and potential infrastructure damage due to Hurricane Sally, the city of Crestview has enacted a state of emergency and curfew. The curfew is effective as of 9 p.m. tonight and lasts until 6 a.m.

