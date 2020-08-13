Local companies demonstrate drone delivery at The Grounds

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with Rouses and Buffalo Wild Wings were at The Grounds to demonstrate how to use drones to make contactless deliveries.

The two companies have partnered with Deuce Drones to make that happen.

The drone company tested the drones that will make the deliveries, along with the software the devices use. Customers will make their order through a mobile app. The order will then be delivered.

A typical flight will take 5-10 minutes. If the weather is bad, the drone will be programmed to return to a port, or if necessary, self-land.

In the coming weeks, you can have a QR delivered to your house that will be recognized by the drone to know exactly where your goods should be dropped off.

