MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —A local catholic group’s travel plans were affected by Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

For the last 15 months, the group which consists of several people from different Mobile Catholic churches has been planning a religious tour to Poland.

Those plans all changed after the events that took place on February 24th.

“We were going to visit many holy sites, basilicas, cathedrals, shrines, and travel to Krakow for a few days…

We had planned to have a side trip to Auschwitz,” said Laura Keas who attends the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

Suitcases are now being put back into storage after the pilgrimage was canceled by the tour company.

“I was on my way to work Thursday morning when I received a message from the owner of the tour company 206 tours who’s organized the pilgrimage for us,” said Keas.

The pilgrimage was canceled for safety precautions after Russia invaded several parts of Ukraine this past Thursday.

Neighboring countries including Poland continue to pay attention to Vladamir Putin and his army’s next move.

As refugees from Ukraine flee to surrounding counties for safety.

This local group of pilgrims says they’re disappointed their trip is canceled, however, they understand.

“Disappointed, of course, let down,” said Monsignor James Kee, with St. Vincent De Paul Parish. “But I understood the need for them to cancel because of the need for them to cancel because of the fear of security.”

“Our safety couldn’t be guaranteed with the influx of refugees,” said Brandon Harrison with St. Matthews Catholic Church.

Now that the trip has been postponed until 2023, this group says they will continue to keep all of affected

after this invasion in their prayers.

“Were praying for them for sure. Were mentioning them in all of our prayers, in every one of our services this weekend, and will continue to do so for a long time I’m sure,” said Kee.

This group says their trip has been postponed this trip until next February.

