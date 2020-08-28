Local businesses collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

Water covers land after the passage of Hurricane Laura, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As cleanup from Hurricane Laura gets underway, many along the Gulf Coast are wanting to help out where they can.

“It’s like a bomb destroyed,” John Gallien, a Lake Charles resident.

A path of destruction left behind in Hurricane Laura’s wake.

As the world woke up to images coming from Louisiana and Texas, many along the Gulf Coast felt moved to help.

“We’ve been through hurricanes before, so now it’s our turn to help things out a little bit,” said Tony Sawyer, the owner of Bob’s Downtown.

Sawyer is collecting donations for victims at his restaurant in Downtown Mobile.

“Monday, Tuesday we’ll hopefully have enough to pack a van full or a big truck and trailer, take enough supplies over there to help our neighbors out,” said Sawyer.

Krewe de Rescue, a dog rescue group, is also gathering items and monetary donations for hurricane victims.

“The need is going to be tremendous over there watching the videos the past 24 hours. Anything we can do to help, we’re willing to do,” said Joanne Anderson, a board member for Krewe de Rescue.

The rescue group has been responding to storm victims since 2016. “We were already discussing among ourselves at 5 in the morning what can we do to help,” said Anderson.

They’ve been bringing truckloads of supplies to those in need since the flooding in Denham Springs, Louisiana, in August of 2016, and also helping animals abandoned in the storms.

Krewe de Rescue says they are looking for: dog and cat food donations, cleaning supplies, crates, bedding, gloves (work and latex), baby supplies, feminine hygiene supplies, bug spray, suntan lotion, non perishable food and snacks, water, tarps, hand sanitizer, masks, etc.

After Laura, they are ready to dive in again. “We were worried about dogs that were left behind that people left their houses that left the dogs either in the house or tied in the yard. This is something we just feel strongly about,” said Anderson.

Also helping out our neighbors to the west, the South Louisiana-based grocery chain, Rouses.

“I think the people on the Gulf Coast they want to help out, they want to do what they can,” said Tim Acosta, the marketing director for Rouses.

