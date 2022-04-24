DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The red flags are supposed to let people know when the water is not safe, but for those who may not know how dangerous the water gets, this sticker may help. These stickers read “Rip Currents – Break the Grip of the Rip.” The sticker was created by the Instant Sign Center. The stickers explain what you need to do if you get caught in a rip current, and safety tips on what to do when currents are strong. The efforts come just weeks after three people were rescued and one woman died after an incident on Dauphin Island.

“I feel so bad for the families…It’s like every year someone drowns on Dauphin Island. And it’s almost always somebody from out of town,” said Instant Sign Center Manager Steven Reeves. Reeves said they got these tips from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and made the stickers easily accessible to anyone on Dauphin Island in hopes it may save someone’s life.

“If you’re not from around then it’s easy not to understand what all these flags mean, and rough water. Me personally I know when the Gulf is rough, I’m not going in the water but people don’t understand that. They don’t know that and it’s really easy to get into trouble,” said Reeves.