Local Business finally finds answers after problems with SBA and PPP loans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Erin Akey, owner of 1031 Meals in Mobile has finally found a way to financial relief after nearly a month of wondering where it would come from.

Akey originally applied for the Small Business Association loan when she noticed her business go down about 60 percent. She didn’ t hear anything back for nearly two weeks so she decided to call them. She says “I sat on hold for a little over two hours, I was number 881 in line and when a gentleman did answer the phone he couldn’t really give me any information.” The only information they did give her was that there was no timeline available and that they not be calling her at all.

The other loan she applied for was through the Payroll Protection Plan loans, but not too long after applying she got an email from the bank she applied with saying they were out of funds. That’s when she decided it was time to take matters into her own hands. Akey says, “I answered a poll from Representative Steve Scalise in Louisana, thinking you know what I’ll never hear back and two days later I got a call from Bradley Byrne’s office and I was really impressed.”

She then made a post on her Facebook urging her fellow small business owners to reach out to their elected officials for answers. The owner of the United Bank in Daphne saw the post and reached out to Akey with some relief. She told her that smaller community banks like United are having an easier time getting these loans to go through and another wave of funding would be coming beginning Monday…so Akey reapplied.

Akey tells us she was approved quickly. “She said yeah you’re approved. She said you will be one of the first ones through when the portal opens up on Monday…all thanks to the community just reaching out to elected officials, making a post..it was stressful in the beginning, but it really all worked out.”

Now, 1031 Meals will not have to make any layoffs right now thanks to the help she received. “There would probably have been layoffs happening Monday and so it is just kind of funny how all of these small chain of events connected together and it is saving some jobs,” Akey says.

