Local boutiques getting ready for Small Business Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Tomorrow is not your average Saturday. Across the country, small businesses are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday began in the midst of the recession in 2010 and is always the last Saturday in November, which is the perfect time to get your holiday shopping done.

With so many small businesses along the Gulf Coast, this occasion makes it easy to shop small, shop local, and get some deals while you’re at it.

Hemline and Rise, two Mobile clothing boutiques popular among ladies shopping for the latest clothing trends, will also be a part of Mobile’s Small Business Saturday event.

Chappell Brady is the owner of Hemline Mobile and says her boutique has several options for ladies with all styles to choose from

“We started about 10 years ago, and they say to invest in what you love,” said Brady. “…and I love Mobile.”

Jennifer Ryan is a Retail Specialist with Rise. Ryan says Small Business Saturday is a huge opportunity for owners to take advantage of.

“Things like small business Saturday are great for small business owners because we need that extra push,” Ryan said.

Ryan says small businesses are special because they give customers the extra love and attention that bigger consumers do not have the opportunity to provide.

“We give a personalized experience to customers when they come in, as opposed to a big box store,” Ryan said. “With everything the way that it is with shipping and receiving, you know, get it while you can.”

For the first time, more than 20 local vendors will be set up for Small Business Saturday in one place in downtown Mobile.

“All owners of small businesses wear a lot of hats, and we work really hard to provide the best for our community,” Brady said.

The city is hosting the outdoor holiday market for small business owners from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on Dauphin Street by Cathedral Square.