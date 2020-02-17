Local Beltone Hearing Center wins national food drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Each year Beltone Hearing Center does a national food drive to help fight hunger. This year our very own Beltone location here in Mobile collected the most food nationally collected over 19,000 food items totaling in over 5,000 meals.

David Adams of Beltone in Mobile says, “We thank our patients for all of it because they bring all the food in. It is just something that is needed in the Mobile area, no doubt.”

As their prize for collecting the most food, the Beltone in Mobile got to choose a local patient in need to give a pair of hearing aids to. This patient was Doris Calhoun who was overcome with emotion saying, “It was a blessing in disguise.”

In addition to donating the collected food to local food banks, Beltone also presented Feeding the Gulf Coast, an organization that helps fight hunger, with a $1,000 check.

Check out the video for more!

