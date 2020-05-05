Local attorneys give 1,000 masks to Mobile Infirmary hospital

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maloney LLC donated 1,000 masks to Mobile Infirmary hospital Tuesday to keep the facility prepared to fight COVID-19.

“We knew people at Mobile Infirmary, Doctors that had been talks about concerns about shortages of masks and so it just seemed like the thing to do. It made perfect sense.”

David Maloney, LLC

Mobile Infirmary says they are grateful for this donation and say any support during this pandemic is appreciated.

