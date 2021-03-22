Local and state leaders propose new truck bridge and bayway expansion to alleviate traffic congestion

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A plan was laid out today by local and state leaders to aleviate traffic congestion along I-10 on the bayway.

State and community leaders including Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Congressman Jerry Carl, and Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell gathered Monday to unveil a new concept to relieve Bayway traffic. This, being the first official conceptual plan coming since the 2.1 billion dollar toll bridge was ultimately turned down back in 2019.

This conceptual plan presented would be to build a truck-only bridge that would have a toll and would also expand the Bayway to three lanes east and westbound, utilizing the existing shoulders for the new lane. Mayor Stimpson saying “The traffic congestion on I-10 is only going to get worse and a solution must be tackled now, we need a new and better way to move people and products across i-10 and the mobile river. The conceptual plan being presented today is a good solid plan that will accomplish good and worthy goals.”

The new bridge they believe would remove those large trucks from the Wallace tunnel and would increase traffic flow by 40 percent and will decrease average passenger car delays by approximately 60 to 90 minutes during peak travel time. All existing routes would be protected from tolls and fees. Only trucks using the bridge would pay a toll, which they say won’t go past fifteen dollars.

Funding for the project will come from the already $125 million grant in place for infrastructure work, $250 million allocated from the state, and the rest coming from those tolls from the trucks. Total cost adding up to an estimated $725 million.

Vince Calametti, who is working on this project as a retired local transportation expert said “This project will not move forward without local support we know citizens will want to know more about this project and we welcome their interest and their questions.” Moving forward they plan on having public forums and public hearings at the first MPO meetings with this on the agenda.

If approved, the work wouldn’t begin until 2022 or 2023 and would take at least four years to complete. For more info on the bridge project, you can visit their website here. Or follow @truckbridge on Twitter.