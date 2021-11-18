Living history drill happening Dec. 4 at USS Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Living History Crews of the USS Alabama and USS Drum will board the historic naval vessels at Battleship Memorial Park for their December drill on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The historical reenactors will bring the stories of the WWII battleship and submarine to life with demonstrations, interactions, gun testing, and a call to battle stations. Be on the deck of the USS Alabama at 1 p.m. when the call to battle stations sounds. Watch vintage airplanes attack the ship and the crew defend her with guns blazing. The airplanes will fly based on weather conditions that day.

Battleship Memorial Park will be giving discounted admission to everyone who brings a donation for veterans living at the William F. Green State Veterans Home. Donation items include socks, lap robes and throws, 2022 wall calendars, puzzles, patriotic items, very large new T-shirts, boxes of individually wrapped snacks, and sugar-free candy. No canned goods, homemade goodies, or frozen items will be accepted. Anyone who brings a donation will receive $2 off their admission for the day.

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is at 2703 Battleship Parkway. Gates open at 8 a.m. for tours and close at 5 p.m. The Ticket Office and Gift Shop close at 4 p.m., with the last ticket of the day sold then.

