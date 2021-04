MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WWII history comes alive today at Battleship Memorial Park. Today with admission to the ship you can see what life was like in the midst of battle more than 70 years ago.

According to an event post: “Be on deck at 1:00 p.m. for the call to battle stations and watch vintage airplanes attack the USS ALABAMA. The crew will defend her with guns blazing!”

It’s one of two events happening at the park today. Today is day two of the Dixie Division Military Vehicle Show.