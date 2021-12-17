Mardi Gras-style parade in Mobile ahead of Lending Tree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re kicking off the season with what organizers call “Mobile’s largest Mardi Gras Parade,” one of the many events ahead of Saturday’s Lending Tree Bowl at Whitney Stadium.

The Greer’s Market / This Is Alabama Mardi Gras Parade features floats from 20 mystical societies, local high school marching bands, plus performances from the Bowl teams’ bands and cheerleaders.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. next to the Mobile Carnival Museum on S. Claiborne St. The party moves east on Government St. before turning north on Royal and running all the way to St. Louis. After following St. Louis St. for a block, the parade moves south to Bienville Square and west on St. Francis until moving south on Claiborne again.

After the parade, fans can attend the official team pep rallies, which start at 7:30. The Eastern Michigan pep rally begins near Heroes Sports Bar at the intersection of Jackson and Dauphin St. Liberty fans will go to TP Crockmiers at the intersection of Joachim and Dauphin St.

The evening’s events cap off with the This Is Alabama Street Party at 8 p.m. at Cathedral Square.

The Lending Tree Bowl pits the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5) against the Liberty Flames (7-5). Eastern Michigan is looking for its first bowl win in 37 years. Liberty will try for a third consecutive bowl win under head coach Hugh Freeze.