Live music is slowly coming back to The Saenger in a new and different way

MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG) — When the pandemic hit live music seized around Mobile. The entertainment industry has been hit hard over the past year. But they are now starting to see hope… and music on the horizon.

We might not be having Mardi Gras but the City of Mobile is welcoming back live music in a new and different way. This will be one of the first concerts that The Saenger has hosted in over a year. Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser are setting out on their Cadillac Country Tour!

“First of all its very exciting because its been a long year,” Mary Lee Gay, Senior Marketing Manager for AMS Global, explained. “This industry has taken a hard hit, basically its on the verge of a collapse.”

They are working closely with the cart of Mobile and have a strict health protocol in place. They now feel confident and ready to bring back live music in a new and different way.

“There have been a lot of precautions going into preparing for these shows,” Mary explained. “Clorox is one of the ones they have been working with and they have put a comprehensive plan together.”

“This is one of the first acts that’s even attempting to go out on the road,” Mary explained. “Its going to be a very scaled-down version, just because they still have to social distance on the stage.”

This is their acoustic tour with limited band members so this way they can be socially distant on stage as well. They are doing the show two nights instead of one on February 19th and 20th with the theater at 35% capacity.

They are working closely with the department of health so if you attend this concert you will always be 6 feet apart from any other party around you. You can head to mobilesaenger.com for more information.